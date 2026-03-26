<p>Chennai: In reminiscent of the ‘friendly fight’ concept witnessed in Bihar assembly elections, DMK, and VCK candidates will face nominees from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in six assembly constituencies allotted to the two parties in the April 9 elections to the 30-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a> Assembly. </p><p>The development has caused visible cracks within the alliance in the Union Territory with the Congress candidates refusing to withdraw their nomination papers.</p><p>Only one nominee from the Congress, Anand Babu, withdrew his nomination from Nellithope constituency. As the Congress and DMK failed to conclude their seat-sharing talks on time, candidates of both parties filed nominations in all 30 constituencies. </p>.Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 | LJK chief Jose Charles Martin declares assets worth Rs 597 crore.<p>While the DMK and other alliance parties withdrew their nominations, the Congress candidates refused to withdraw their nominations. </p><p>Congress and DMK candidates will face off in Mangalam, Thirubhuvanai, Raj Bhavan, Kalapattu, and Karaikal (South). Congress and VCK candidates will fight each other in one constituency. </p><p>The ‘friendly fight’ is likely to hurt the prospects of the alliance in the six constituencies and water down their fight against the AINRC-BJP alliance.</p>