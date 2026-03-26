Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionspuducherry

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | ‘Friendly fight’ between Congress and DMK, allies in six constituencies

While the DMK and other alliance parties withdrew their nominations, the Congress candidates refused to withdraw their nominations.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDMKPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us