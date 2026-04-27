<p>Thattanchavady is one of the star constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry having elected N Rangasamy, the incumbent Chief Minister, several times. Having swung between Janata Party, Congress, and N R Congress, the constituency this time is witnessing battle royale between</p><p>two CM aspirants – Rangasamy and V Vaithilingam of the Congress.</p><p><strong>Key candidates: </strong></p><p><strong>NR Congress:</strong> <strong>N Rangasamy</strong>, who is the founder-president of the All India N R Congress, was a life-time Congressman until he quit the party and launched his own outfit in 2011. Popularly known as NR, Rangasamy, with his trademark over-sized shirt, is nicknamed 'Pudhuvai Kamarajar' ((Puducherry's very own Kamaraj), not just because he plunged into politics inspired by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, but also because he leads a simple life. And like Kamaraj, he is a bachelor. He is the first Chief Minister from Vanniyar community and earned the sobriquet ‘Makkal Mudhalvar’ (People's Chief Minister) for his pro-people initiatives like enhancing the Old Age Pension and providing breakfast to school children along with mid-day meals.</p><p><strong>Congress:</strong> <strong>V Vaithilingam</strong> is one of the veteran politicians in Puducherry, having served people in different capacities. He was the Chief Minister from 1991-1996 and served as a Cabinet minister from 2006-2008 before he successfully led a rebellion against Rangasamy as succeeded him as the Chief Minister. When Congress returned to power in 2016, Vaithilingam was made Speaker and quit in 2019, after he was elected as Lok Sabha MP from Puducherry. He again won in 2024.</p><p><strong>NEM:</strong> Neyam Makkal Kazhagam is a constituent of the alliance led by Tamilaga Vetro Kazhagam. NEK is a new party in the UT and <strong>E Vinayagam</strong> is taking on the CM nominees of both major alliances led by N R Congress and Congress.</p>