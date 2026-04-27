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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Key battles to watch out for: Battle royale unfolds between two CM aspirants in Thattanchavady

Having swung between Janata Party, Congress, and N R Congress, constituency time is witnessing battle royale between two CM aspirants – Rangasamy and V Vaithilingam.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:57 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 05:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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