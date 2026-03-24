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Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 | LJK chief Jose Charles Martin declares assets worth Rs 597 crore

The LJK candidate has also declared in his election affidavit that he has debts amounting to Rs 210 crore.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsAssetsPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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