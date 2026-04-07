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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | M K Stalin calls for 'full statehood' ahead of polls

M K Stalin cited examples of governance failures, including the blocking of a probe into a counterfeit manufacturing unit and the procurement of substandard medicines.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:40 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:40 IST
India NewsM K StalinDMKIndia PoliticsPuducherrypollsPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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