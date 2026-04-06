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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Meet CM Rangasamy, NDA's unflappable patron 'saint' of Puducherry

Clad in speckless white dhoti and a kurta-like long shirt, 75-year old Rangasamy remains all smiles as he goes door-to-door seeking votes
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsIndian politcsN RangasamyPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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