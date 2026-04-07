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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Puducherry used as 'guinea pig' by Centre, alleges DMK leader R Siva

Siva, contesting for the second time from the Villianur constituency, is confident that his victory will be spectacular in view of the people's support, who value his 'good work.''
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:44 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:44 IST
India NewsDMKIndian politcsPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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