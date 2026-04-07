<p>Puducherry: Statehood for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a>, jobs for youths, Tidel park, and upgraded basic amenities are among the often-repeated assurances of DMK leader R Siva during his campaign in Villianur Assembly Constituency, from where he is seeking re-election.</p>.<p>While his supporters, during the campaign, do not miss chances to point out even minute details like "the MLA office in the constituency remaining open from 7 am till 10 pm during the past 5 years to serve the people," Siva seeks votes by ensuring his services to the people.</p>.<p>Siva, contesting for the second time from the Villianur constituency, is confident that his victory will be spectacular in view of the people's support, who value his "good work." While speaking to <em>PTI</em>, Siva alleged, "The AINRC-BJP government have provided the worst governance during the past 5 years".</p>.<p>"Puducherry people wish to be governed by the elected representatives. However, during the past 10 years, we have seen full interference here. It is the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary and the Union Home Ministry that rule Puducherry; they use Puducherry as a guinea pig and as a lab for the Union government's laws/rules," Siva claimed.</p>.<p>"Democracy has degraded significantly. There is no difference between those holding appointed posts and the people's elected representatives," Siva, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, alleged.</p>.<p>To a question related to "Delhi's rule," Siva said, even Chief Minister N Rangasamy himself had spoken about it, making criticisms several times regarding the interference of Delhi and officials. Recently, when PM Modi was here, although CM Rangasamy openly raised the demand for statehood, he did not seriously pursue that demand during his stint as the chief minister.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | M K Stalin calls for 'full statehood' ahead of polls.<p>There was no industrial growth, and nothing was done to formulate an exclusive policy to help achieve it, he alleged, adding, "Airport expansion has been pending for 25 years. Only small aircraft can land here. Due to this as well, the setting up of IT parks got stalled. The Karaikal port, which has several opportunities, has been acquired by Adani." Puducherry UT is debt-ridden, and the government is paying an interest of Rs 2,000 crore per month. "There are so many problems, including electricity privatisation (attempt). The counterfeit drugs manufacturing scam probe has been put on hold by handing it over to the CBI." "Our demand and struggle seeking statehood for Puducherry will continue. We know that the Central government may not grant it immediately. Our fight will continue." On the Congress-DMK alliance, he said: "We complied with the directives of our party high command; we did our democratic duty by giving A-form, B-form (forms authorising candidature of party nominees for polls) only in the constituencies assigned to us. Unnecessarily, Congress gave such authorisation forms for 6 more constituencies to its nominees. We did not commit a mistake; it is the Congress that gave forms in 6 additional constituencies." Siva said, "Still, we think that the alliance must go on well, even today, we are working in full swing in constituencies allotted to the Congress. We will win, and we will work for the victory of Congress candidates also." During the campaign, he assured upgraded facilities for the people.</p>.<p>On April 6, Siva took part in a rally addressed by Congress top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in Puducherry. Gandhi had alleged that the BJP wanted Puducherry to belong to industrialist Adani and that the strategic Karaikal port had already been sold to him.</p>.<p>In Villianur, the contest is between DMK's Siva and ruling AINRC's nominee Ravikumar, though 10 others are in the fray.</p>.<p>Out of the 30 Assembly constituencies, ruling AINRC is in the race in 16 constituencies, and its ally BJP in 10, and AIADMK and LJK are in the fray in two segments each.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress, DMK differences come to fore: Rahul, Stalin campaign separately.<p>As regards the opposition, Congress is in the race in 16 constituencies, the DMK in 13 and VCK in one (Uzhavarkarai).</p>.<p>Days ago, veteran Congress leader V Narayanasamy had told PTI that following obstacles faced during the protracted seat-sharing negotiations between his party and the ally DMK, Congress nominees had also filed nominations in the seven constituencies of Nellithope, Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Uzhavarkarai, Mangalam, Tirubhuvanai, and Karaikal South.</p>.<p>The Congress nominee who filed papers in the Nellithope seat withdrew from the race as that constituency was allotted to the DMK. However, six other Congress candidates declined to withdraw.</p>.<p>So, 16 are official Congress candidates, six others are not official nominees (in the segments of Mangalam, Thirubuvanai (Reserved), Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Karaikkal-South and Uzhavarkarai), and the party has warned of action against them. </p>