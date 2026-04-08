Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionspuducherry

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Ruling NDA, Congress-DMK alliance or new entrant TVK, what will the Union Territory pick?

The contest has turned triangular between the ruling NDA, the Congress-DMK alliance, and new comer, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 16:22 IST
CongressIndian PoliticsDMKNDATVKPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us