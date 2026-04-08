<p>Chennai: An estimated 9.44 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the Puducherry Assembly on Thursday. The contest has turned triangular between the ruling NDA, the Congress-DMK alliance, and new comer, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-cutout-campaigns-as-actor-stays-away-from-electioneering-3959514">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) led by actor Vijay. </p> <p>The polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm in all 1,099 polling stations across the Union Territory, which includes Karaikal district and the Mahe and Yanam enclaves. </p> <p>Officials said as many as 4,836 officers and 2,791 security personnel have been deployed for the conduct of polls. </p>.Welfare schemes or anti‑incumbency: What will Puducherry pick?.<p>The April 9 contest will decide whether the AINRC-BJP can retain the outgoing government’s welfare edge or the Congress-DMK alliance can capitalise on the anti-incumbency. Or will the TVK from neighbouring Tamil Nadu spring a surprise?</p> <p>The Congress has put the hitherto cohesive alliance in peril: Its candidates are taking on the DMK and the VCK in six constituencies, which is likely to help the AINRC-BJP alliance. Winning margins are usually slender due to the size of the electorate, as constituencies are the size of bigger cities’ corporation wards.</p> <p>While the results hinge more on personal equations, local loyalties, micro-alliances, and caste factors, issues do matter. Money also plays a major role: “Cash for votes” is no secret in Puducherry, like in TN.</p>