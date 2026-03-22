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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK fields 28 candidates; former AIADMK, BJP MLAs given seats

Six of the 28 candidates announced by Vijay were recently or previously associated with the BJP and AIADMK.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsPuducherryVijayTVKPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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