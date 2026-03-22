<p>Chennai: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a>’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>), which will make its debut in electoral politics, has fielded two sitting MLAs, including one from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, and three former legislators for the April 9 elections to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/puducherry">Puducherry</a> assembly. </p><p>Vijay has fielded candidates, including two women in 28 constituencies in the Union Territory, while allotting two seats to Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, a little-known organisation. Six of the 28 candidates announced by Vijay were recently or previously associated with the BJP and AIADMK. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | No alliance talks with TVK, says AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji.<p>A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar, who was a minister in the outgoing N Rangaswamy government, and independent MLA Prakash Kumar, who recently supported the AINRC-BJP combine, were fielded from Thirubhuvanam and Muthialpet, respectively. </p><p>Former Puducherry BJP chief Saminathan is the candidate from Lawspet, while Ramu, who also jumped ship from the saffron party, has been fielded from Manaveli in the UT. Two former AIADMK legislators – Hasana and Periyasami – are the candidates from Karaikal (South) and Netapakkam. </p><p>Sai Saravanan Kumar was a minister in the AINRC-BJP government from 2021-2025 and was denied a ticket this time. He joined the TVK Sunday morning and was immediately fielded from Thirubhuvanam. </p>