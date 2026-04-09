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Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter turnout nears 90% in poll-bound Union Territory

The polling percentage might be revised as officers are yet to send the final percentage in their polling stations.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:21 IST
India PoliticsAssembly electionsPuducherryvoter turnoutPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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