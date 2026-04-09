<p>People in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">Union Territory</a> of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a> came out in droves on Thursday to exercise their franchise in the assembly elections, registering a turnout of a record 89.65 per cent. While Puducherry region registered 90.25 per cent polling, followed by Karaikal district at 86.65 per cent. </p>.<p>Though the voting per centage almost touched 90 per cent, looking at absolute numbers reveal a different picture as the number of people voted in the 2026 elections could be just a little higher than 2021 elections as six per cent of voters were removed during the Special Intensive Revision. The UT had recorded 83.4 per cent in 2021 polls. </p>.<p>The polling percentage might be revised as officers are yet to send the final percentage in their polling stations.</p>.<p>Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer, Puducherry said there was no untoward incident during the single-phase polling, which was very peaceful. One of the key attractions at a polling booth was Nila, a robot, which assisted voters to exercise their franchise – several voters were seen interacted with the machine.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Ruling NDA, Congress-DMK alliance or new entrant TVK, what will the Union Territory pick?.<p>Officials said as many as 4,836 officers and 2,791 security personnel were deployed for the conduct of polls. </p>.<p>The April 9 contest will decide whether the AINRC-BJP can retain the outgoing government’s welfare edge or the Congress-DMK alliance can capitalize on the anti-incumbency. Or will the TVK from neighbouring Tamil Nadu spring a surprise?</p>.<p>The Congress has put the hitherto cohesive alliance in peril: Its candidates are taking on the DMK and the VCK in six constituencies, which is likely to help the AINRC-BJP alliance. Winning margins are usually slender due to the size of the electorate, as constituencies are the size of bigger cities’ corporation wards.</p>.<p>While the results hinge more on personal equations, local loyalties, micro-alliances, and caste factors, issues do matter. Money also plays a major role: “Cash for votes” is no secret in Puducherry, like in TN.</p>