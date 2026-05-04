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Puducherry Assembly Elections Results 2026 | NDA sets to return; full list of winners and losers

Below is the list of winners and runners-up in seats declared till 4.30 pm
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPuducherryPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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