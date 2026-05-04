<p>As counting for the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-updates-puducherry-election-results-2026-live-updates-newsalert-tvk-actor-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-bjp-in-tn-assembly-election-vote-counting-updates-poll-results-breaking-news-vijays-win-winners-losers-seat-share-in-tamil-nadu-election-commission-results-exit-polls-predictions-puducherry-polls-results-live-may-4-results-updates-3989526">Puducherry Assembly elections</a> progresses, the results for several constituencies have been declared by the Election Commission.</p><p>In the 30-member elected Assembly, the halfway mark required to form the government is 16 seats. Although most exit polls suggested a narrow advantage for the AINRC-BJP alliance, the Congress-DMK front had expressed optimism about returning to power.</p><p>Latest trends by the Election Commission show the AINRC ahead in a significant number of constituencies, with the BJP also contributing to the alliance’s numbers, placing the NDA in a strong position as counting continues.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Ruling NDA, Congress-DMK alliance or new entrant TVK, what will the Union Territory pick?.<p>Among the prominent winners so far is Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-rangasamy">N Rangasamy</a>, who retained the Thattanchavady constituency with a margin of 4,441 votes. He polled 10,024 votes to defeat E Vinayagam, who secured 5,583 votes. Independent candidate K Sethu finished third, while senior Congress leader V Vaithilingam lagged behind, underlining the party’s broader struggles in the Union Territory.</p><p>Below is the list of winners and losers in seats declared till 4.30 pm:</p>