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Puducherry assembly polls: Parties race to finalise seat-sharing as nominations open Monday

Congress wants to contest in 18 seats, but the DMK doesn’t agree to it by pointing to the 2021 strike rate.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAIADMKPuducherry Assembly Elections 2026

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