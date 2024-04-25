Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Not upset, will work to ensure BJP's victory in all 10 LS seats in Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday refuted reports that he was upset over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Hisar and asserted that he will put in his 'best efforts' to ensure the party's victory in all 10 seats in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met Bishnoi and his family over breakfast in Delhi.

In a post in Hindi on X, Bishnoi said during the meeting, "There was a detailed positive discussion on many topics including the Lok Sabha elections".

Bishnoi on Monday dubbed some reports circulating on social media that he may join the Congress as 'misleading and baseless'. Bishnoi is the younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

The BJP had last month announced Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the party recently, as its candidate from Hisar.

Speaking to reporters at his Delhi residence after he met the chief minister, Bishnoi said, "The media keeps writing that Kuldeep and Bhavya (his MLA son) are upset. Did you ever feel I am upset? We are dedicated workers of the BJP. You could have said that Kuldeep Bishnoi did not turn up when the nomination was being filed (by Ranjit Chautala in Hisar). However, the nomination process is yet to start in Haryana."