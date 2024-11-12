Home
'Lotus will bloom in Barnala,' says BJP's Kewal Dhillon

Dhillon, a former MLA, said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab had 'failed' on all fronts and the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress were 'hand-in-glove' with each other.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:21 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 09:21 IST
