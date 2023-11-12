A look at the oldest and the youngest chief ministers of Rajasthan

In the vibrant political landscape of Rajasthan, a state known for its rich heritage and dynamic history, the roles of the oldest and youngest Chief Ministers in its Assembly elections offer fascinating insights.

Rajasthan held its first Assembly elections in 1952. The state's first Chief Minister was Heera Lal Shastri, who assumed office on April 7, 1949, before the election.

This article explores the contrasting leaderships of Rajasthan's oldest and youngest Chief Ministers and their unique impacts on the state's political and developmental landscape offer valuable insights into Rajasthan's evolving history and governance.