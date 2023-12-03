Assembly Elections 2023: BJP headed for comfortable majority in Rajasthan

Jaipur: BJP seems to be heading towards a comfortable victory in Rajasthan as it leads in at least 114 seats compared to 70 for Congress, according to the Election Commission data.
Keeping up with the trend of changing the incumbent government every five years, Rajasthan seems to have settled for the revolving door policy as of now.
At least 14 candidates from smaller parties are also leading. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in two constituencies and Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) is leading in at least two constituencies. Independent and BJP candidate Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, is said to be leading against BJP’s Narpat Singh Rajvi by over 9000 votes, who was accommodated in Chittorgarh after he was denied a ticket from Vidyadhar Nagar.
Big leaders Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in his Sardarpura constituency by over 7000 votes, so is Sachin Pilot by 3607 votes.
Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who was initially trailing from Laxmangarh, is said to be leading now after at least 11 rounds of counting.
Former Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje is leading from her bastion, Jhalarapatan by at least 13000 votes. Jaipur erstwhile princess Diya Kumari is also leading by a huge margin of over 45000 votes. She is said to be one of chief ministerial contenders.
But her colleague and leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Rajendra Rathore is trailing at the moment from Taranagar constituency by over 6000 votes.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is the present Jaipur (Rural) MP, who was trailing initially, is said to be leading now from Jaipur’s Jhotwara constituency.
Also, the Hindutva icon and saffron clad seer Balmukund Acharya from BJP is trailing from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal by over 11000 votes. However, Mahant Balaknath from Tijara and Mahant Pratap Puri from Pokhran and both are leading at the moment.
However Congress leader and Assembly speaker C P Joshi is said to be trailing from Nathdwara from his contestant, Mewar royal scion Vishwaraj Singh by over 3000 votes.
Although Congress has given a good fight but they lacked behind in organisation as compared to the BJP and some sabotage by supporters of different camps in the party cannot be ruled out. The anti-incumbency against the sitting MLAs and ministers may have cost Congress dear, say poll analysts.
“Welfarism has worked for Congress because they have put up a big fight against BJP. Probably welfarism and Gehlot’s charisma have saved them from an embarrassing defeat, “ poll analyst Narayan Bareth told Deccan Herald.
He adds what has worked for the BJP is its organisational efficiency, its plank against corruption against MLAs. Also infighting in BJP is not such a big issue as in Congress.
Dr Sanjay Lodha, Rajasthan coordinator for CSDS-Lokniti, said the lead in may of the seats for BJP is not very huge as of now. BJP from the beginning was supposed to have a three percent edge as per the revolving door policy. And Gehlot’s welfarism in the past two and half years has definitely had an effect as Congress, it seems, is headed for a respectable defeat unlike other elections. With BAP and RLP leading in some of the seats, it would have made sense for Congress to ally with them, which they didn’t. The anti-incumbency against 40 per cent of MLAs and ministers has proved costly for them.”