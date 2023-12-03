Assembly Elections 2023: BJP headed for comfortable majority in Rajasthan

Jaipur: BJP seems to be heading towards a comfortable victory in Rajasthan as it leads in at least 114 seats compared to 70 for Congress, according to the Election Commission data.

Keeping up with the trend of changing the incumbent government every five years, Rajasthan seems to have settled for the revolving door policy as of now.

At least 14 candidates from smaller parties are also leading. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in two constituencies and Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP) is leading in at least two constituencies. Independent and BJP candidate Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, is said to be leading against BJP’s Narpat Singh Rajvi by over 9000 votes, who was accommodated in Chittorgarh after he was denied a ticket from Vidyadhar Nagar.

Big leaders Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in his Sardarpura constituency by over 7000 votes, so is Sachin Pilot by 3607 votes.

Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who was initially trailing from Laxmangarh, is said to be leading now after at least 11 rounds of counting.

Former Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje is leading from her bastion, Jhalarapatan by at least 13000 votes. Jaipur erstwhile princess Diya Kumari is also leading by a huge margin of over 45000 votes. She is said to be one of chief ministerial contenders.