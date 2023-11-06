Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP sharpens 'Mahadev betting app' attack on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 02:44 IST
02:4406 Nov 2023
02:4406 Nov 2023
02:4406 Nov 2023
Monthly financial aid to women in MP will stop if Congress comes to power: Scindia
Congress MLA Malinga joins BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Rajasthan
Chhattisgarh polls: Campaigning ends ahead of first phase of elections on Nov 7, security tightened
Chhattisgarh polls: Congress manifesto focuses on caste census, farm loan waiver; BJP says it gave false assurances
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases a list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls
BJP releases sixth list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Baghel will now be operated by remote from Dubai: Irani in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
Irani was referring to a man recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate along with cash in connection with the agency's probe into the alleged Mahadev betting app scam.
Rajasthan polls: Releasing its final list, Congress retains one, snubs two Gehlot loyalists for last year's rebellion
The Congress on Sunday night ended the suspense over Ashok Gehlot loyalist and minister Shanti Dhariwal’s candidature in Rajasthan elections by renominating him from his sitting seat, as the party released its seventh and final list of candidates. While Dhariwal will fight re-election from Kota-North, fellow party leaders Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore have been given the boot for last year's rebellion.
(Published 06 November 2023, 02:44 IST)