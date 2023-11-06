Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP sharpens 'Mahadev betting app' attack on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

The Congress on Sunday night ended the suspense over Ashok Gehlot loyalist and minister Shanti Dhariwal’s candidature in Rajasthan elections by renominating him from his sitting seat, as the party released its seventh and final list of candidates. While Dhariwal will fight re-election from Kota-North, fellow party leaders Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore have been given the boot for last year's rebellion.



