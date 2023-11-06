JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: BJP sharpens 'Mahadev betting app' attack on Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Track the latest political developments from the 5 poll-bound states with DH.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 02:44 IST

02:4406 Nov 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress manifesto focuses on caste census, farm loan waiver; BJP says it gave false assurances

02:4406 Nov 2023

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases a list of 26 candidates for upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls

02:4406 Nov 2023

BJP releases sixth list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections

02:4406 Nov 2023

Monthly financial aid to women in MP will stop if Congress comes to power: Scindia

02:4406 Nov 2023

Congress MLA Malinga joins BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Rajasthan

Credit: X/@PTI_News

02:4406 Nov 2023

02:1906 Nov 2023

Baghel will now be operated by remote from Dubai: Irani in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Irani was referring to a man recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate along with cash in connection with the agency's probe into the alleged Mahadev betting app scam.

Read more

02:1906 Nov 2023

Rajasthan polls: Releasing its final list, Congress retains one, snubs two Gehlot loyalists for last year's rebellion

The Congress on Sunday night ended the suspense over Ashok Gehlot loyalist and minister Shanti Dhariwal’s candidature in Rajasthan elections by renominating him from his sitting seat, as the party released its seventh and final list of candidates. While Dhariwal will fight re-election from Kota-North, fellow party leaders Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore have been given the boot for last year's rebellion.

Read more

(Published 06 November 2023, 02:44 IST)
