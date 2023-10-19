BJP lacks local face in Rajasthan: Congress' Govind Dotasra

New Delhi: Pople of Rajasthan will reject the BJP’s attempts to impose national leadership in Rajasthan, just like the way they did in Karnataka and Himachal, said state Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasra, in an interview with DH's Sumit Pande.

Dotasra, who was in Delhi to attend the party's Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, reiterated that the BJP had been sidelining local leadership. Excerpts: