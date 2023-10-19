BJP lacks local face in Rajasthan, says Congress's state chief Govind Singh Dotasra

But people in Rajasthan don’t re-elect the incumbent government?

There were reasons in the past why we were not re-elected. I will not go into the reason why Ashok Gehlot lost in 2003, but the second time around, there was a Modi wave. But in 2023, neither the Modi magic is working nor has the BJP done anything, except fighting within. They have brought in new faces and are sidelining Vasundhara ji. There are 7-8 CM faces in the BJP now.

But the Congress has also had its share of in-fighting. Has the party been able to resolve the issue with Sachin Pilot?

It was an issue which we resolved 12 months back after Kharge ji, Rahul ji, CM and Sachin ji held a meeting. And, we have taken a pledge that we will work unitedly to get another term for the Congress government.

The BJP has not announced its CM candidate for the first time in two decades. Will this impact the outcome?

The BJP is saying that it does not have any local leadership in Rajasthan. Despite the former CM in attendance, PM Modi says, “We don’t have to face, hence vote for kamal (lotus)”. In Karnataka and Himachal, people have rejected the BJP, when they tried to contest elections projecting national leadership. This will be repeated in Rajasthan.

The BJP has fielded its MPs for the assembly polls. How is Congress responding?

This is just a preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They have conceded 2023. If you are nominating a two-time MP in assembly polls, it shows the BJP does not have any local leaders. If the MP facing 10 years of anti-incumbency loses assembly elections, he will not be considered for LS nomination.

If the Congress wins the elections, will Ashok Gehlot become the CM again?

As far as the CM is concerned, the All India Congress Committee has made it clear that after the elections, the elected MLAs will be consulted and the high command will decide.