BJP scrambles to placate disgruntled leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan

New Delhi: To placate disgruntled leaders who were overlooked to give tickets to MPs, the BJP has now tasked several of its senior leaders in Rajasthan to meet these leaders to avert electoral mishaps ahead of the assembly elections.

Leaders in the party’s state unit said that protests and complaints by local BJP workers and supporters of leaders in as many as 10 seats have broken out. Senior leaders like state in-charge Arun Singh, state general secretary Chandrasekhar, and Satish Poonia are among those who have been tasked in respective areas to quell dissent.

While Arun Singh met leaders in Jaipur on Friday to take care of protests in seats like Kothputli and Jothwara, Chandrasekhar has been given the job of finding a solution to protests in Jhunjhunu. State minister Bhajanlal Jatav has been given the responsibility of Sikar district where there’s disgruntlement in Fatehpur, Lachhmangarh and Danta Ramgarh.