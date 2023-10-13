BJP scrambles to placate disgruntled leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan

New Delhi: To placate disgruntled leaders who were overlooked to give tickets to MPs, the BJP has now tasked several of its senior leaders in Rajasthan to meet these leaders to avert electoral mishaps ahead of the assembly elections.
Leaders in the party’s state unit said that protests and complaints by local BJP workers and supporters of leaders in as many as 10 seats have broken out. Senior leaders like state in-charge Arun Singh, state general secretary Chandrasekhar, and Satish Poonia are among those who have been tasked in respective areas to quell dissent.
While Arun Singh met leaders in Jaipur on Friday to take care of protests in seats like Kothputli and Jothwara, Chandrasekhar has been given the job of finding a solution to protests in Jhunjhunu. State minister Bhajanlal Jatav has been given the responsibility of Sikar district where there’s disgruntlement in Fatehpur, Lachhmangarh and Danta Ramgarh.
Satish Poonia has been given the responsibility of Ganganagar district and Arjun Lal Garg has been given the Bikaner district to handle. Leaders said that Deoli-Uniyara in Tonk has been a serious problem for the party. Sources said that in one of the party’s offices in Jaipur, protesters even broke a gate and the police had to be called.
A senior MLA said that the problem is arising due to the local leadership's inability to voice their concerns over the allocation of tickets. “One can safely say that the shock absorb system in the party is not functioning simply because no one is willing to listen. The tickets were distributed and there was no one to speak to those who were hurt,” the leader said.
A key issue has been the fielding of MPs in Assembly seats and leaders in these regions feel that their futures have been heavily affected by the same, the MLA added. State president C P Joshi, who had been handed the mandate just a few months ago, is yet to establish connect across the state and has been ineffective.