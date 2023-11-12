Candidates who won by the highest margin in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections

As the electoral battles intensifies in Rajasthan between the two major powers, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is much anticipation to see if Congress will stay for another term or if BJP will come back to power by hopping on the anti-incumbency trend.
The polls to elect members to the 200-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 25. The poll results will be announced on December 3.
Following the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.
Congress had won 100 seats, short of a majority by only 1 seat while BJP only managed to win 73 seats. The saffron party suffered a massive failure compared to the 2013 elections where it had won with a clear majority of 163 seats.
As the countdown to high-stakes elections is on, here is a look at all the candidates who won by the highest margin in the 2018 Assembly elections.
From Shahpura seat, Kailash Chandra Meghwal of Bharatiya Janta Party won with a total of 1,01,451 votes and a massive margin of 74,542 votes against Congress candidate Mahaveer Prasad who managed to win only 26,909 votes.
Prithviraj, Indian National Congress candidate from Todabhim constituency, won with a total of 1,07,691 votes and a margin of 73,306 votes against BJP candidate Ramesh Chand who managed to secure only 34,385 votes.
From the constituency of Tonk, Congress’s Sachin Pilot won with a total of 1,09,040 votes and a whopping margin of 54,179 votes against BJP’s Yoonus Khan who bagged only 54,861 votes.
Congress candidate Murari Lal who contested from Dausa seat won with a total of 99,004 votes and a margin of 50,948 votes against BJP’s Shankar Lal Sharma who got 48,056 votes.
From Bhilwara constituency, Vitthal Shankar Awasthi of Bharatiya Janta Party won with a total of 93,198 votes and a margin of 49,578 votes against 43,620 votes bagged by Independent candidate Om Prakash Naraniwal.
(Based on IndiaVotes data)