Candidates who won by the highest margin in 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections

As the electoral battles intensifies in Rajasthan between the two major powers, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is much anticipation to see if Congress will stay for another term or if BJP will come back to power by hopping on the anti-incumbency trend.

The polls to elect members to the 200-seat Legislative Assembly will be held on November 25. The poll results will be announced on December 3.

Following the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister.