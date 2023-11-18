Century of handshakes in 5 yrs but no reconciliation, only pretending to join hands: Modi's jibe at Gehlot & Pilot

"On one side is the Congress with a licence to loot, while on the other side it's Modi's guarantee card. Whom do you trust? If the whole country trusts Modi's guarantee card, there are some solid reasons for it," Modi said and added, "I am devoting every moment of day and night to fulfil the promises made to you".

The BJP and the Congress have been attacking each other during the high-pitch campaign for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Modi said, "BJP had guaranteed that Article 370 would be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Did Modi fulfil the guarantee or not?"

He also spoke about the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the ban on triple talaq and the reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies.

Modi alleged, "In Rajasthan, Congress has given you nothing but betrayal at every step in the last five years. Congress gave you a government of misrule, corruption and scams."