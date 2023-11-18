Collective leadership in Congress, respect to all: Pilot responds to Modi's '100 handshakes' jibe

Addressing a public meeting in Nagaur, Modi said, "...When the time of elections has come, these people are reluctantly getting themselves photographed together... Big leaders from Delhi come here and make the chief minister and another leader who wants to become the chief minister shake hands in front of the camera."

"A century of handshakes in five years, but there is no reconciliation. These people are pretending to join hands but there is bitterness in their hearts," Modi went on to add.