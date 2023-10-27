'Concocted story': Temple priest rejects Priyanka Gandhi's 'envelope' remark on PM Modi

Jaipur: The priest of Bhilwara's Devnarayan temple Friday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of concocting a story about an envelope of donation dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi containing only Rs 21 and denied giving any statement about it.

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the Congress general secretary over her "envelope" remarks related to the prime minister's temple visit. The action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her.

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

The priest, Hemraj Poswal, issued a statement on Friday saying he never gave any statement about any envelope dropped by Prime Minister Modi.