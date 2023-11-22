Cong govt caused unimaginable damage to state's reputation: Modi in open letter to Rajasthan people

Jaipur: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the people of Rajasthan promising to take the state to newer heights and accusing the Congress government of causing unimaginable damage to the state's reputation.

"It seems as if the Congress has taken revenge for some old enmity with Rajasthan in these five years," he said and claimed the people of the state are embarrassed by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Attacking the Congress government over a range of issues, including crime against women and corruption, Modi alleged the ruling party has made Rajasthan the number one state in crimes.

Because of its appeasement policy, the Congress government has avoided taking action against criminals and gave a free hand to anti-social elements in Rajasthan, the prime minister claimed.