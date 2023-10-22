Congress announces 43 more candidates for Rajasthan polls; 14 ministers included

New Delhi: Thirty-five, including 14 ministers, of the 43 candidates announced by Congress on Sunday in its second list for Rajasthan are sitting MLAs, while one lawmaker was replaced by her husband.

Among the 35 sitting MLAs, five are independents who were supporting the Ashok Gehlot government. This time, all these have been given party tickets.

Former Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya has been fielded from BJP’s sitting seat Sorjat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

State ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and B D Kalla have been fielded from Khajuwala (Scheduled Caste) and Bikaner West respectively. Minister of State for Higher Education Rajendra Singh Yadav was fielded from the Kotputli seat while Food and Civil Supplies Minister Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Civil Lines) is also in the fray. All these ministers are Gehlot loyalists.