Congress banking on ERCP to consolidate vote share in eastern Rajasthan

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday told PTI, "Ashok Gehlot wanted to do politics on this (ERCP) issue. This was Gehlot's failure. Despite repeated talks, no positive cooperation was received from Rajasthan."

"The project could not progress due to not getting an NOC (no-objection certificate) from Madhya Pradesh, the Rajasthan government's stubbornness and Gehlot's insistence on implementing the project contrary to the rules," he added.