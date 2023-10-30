Congress discusses candidates for Rajasthan polls; Kharge says revolving-door tradition will change

New Delhi: The top leadership of the Congress on Monday discussed the names of the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that the revolving-door tradition would change in the desert state this time and the party's government would return.
Kharge, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for Rajasthan.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "This time the tradition will change in Rajasthan, relief for the public and happiness will prevail!"
"Health insurance, affordable cooking gas cylinders and development for farmers, Griha Lakshmi for women and uplift of youngsters! Rajasthan will re-elect the Congress and public welfare schemes will be respected," he said.
An important discussion regarding Rajasthan took place at the CEC meeting, the party chief added.
The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, taking the total number of nominees so far declared by the party to 95.
The names of 13 incumbent MLAs, including a cabinet minister, featured in the list.
The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.