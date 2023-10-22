JOIN US
Congress forms four-member coordination panel for Rajasthan polls

Last Updated 22 October 2023, 16:51 IST

New Delhi: The Congress Sunday constituted a four-member coordination committee for the Rajasthan assembly polls and appointed senior leader Mohan Prakash as its chairman.

"The Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Rajasthan - 2023, with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

While Mohan Prakash will be the chairman of the committee, Laxman Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi will be convenors and Ramsingh Kaswan co-convenor of the key panel.

Meanwhile, in an order, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mangat Ram Singhal as Treasurer of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

(Published 22 October 2023, 16:51 IST)
