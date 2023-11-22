JOIN US
Congress has always done appeasement politics: Amit Shah

Last Updated 22 November 2023, 09:52 IST

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted the Congress, saying the party has always done appeasement politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Jaitaran in poll-bound Rajasthan's Pali district, Shah also said the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has broken all records of corruption.

"The Congress party has always done politics of appeasement, while the BJP has worked fearlessly to uphold the respect of Indian culture," the minister said.

Referring to the various recruitment exam paper leaks in Rajasthan, Shah said the Gehlot government has broken all records of corruption and cheated 40 lakh youths of the state.

Voting for the Rajasthan assembly elections will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

