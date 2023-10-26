Congress names 19 candidates in third list for Rajasthan polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, of which 13 are sitting MLAs, including a former BJP leader who cross voted in favour of the party in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Eleven of the sitting Congress MLAs, including one of the six who shifted from BSP, found space on the list while a woman MLA was dropped.

An independent MLA Ramkesh Meena and Shoba Rani Kushwaha, an MLA who cross-voted for Congress in June last year and was subsequently expelled by BJP, were chosen from Gangapur and Dholpur respectively.