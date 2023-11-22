EC notice to Rajasthan Congress over 'missed call' campaign

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Rajasthan Congress chief for alleged inducement of voters ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.

The BJP had accused the Congress of resorting to "corrupt" practices by asking people to give missed calls on a mobile number to get benefits of its "guarantees" if it retains power in the state.

This is the second notice issued by the poll panel to the Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the commission issued a notice to the state party chief for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as "news items".