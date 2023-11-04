In Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal murder a poll issue, family demands death penalty for culprits

Riyaz Attari and Gause Mohammad are accused of killing Lal and also shooting a video of the crime and circulating it on social media. They were caught in Rajsamand district a few hours after the incident. Subsequently, the case was taken over by the NIA, and at present, eight accused, including Attari and Gause, are in judicial custody. Members of the Muslim community in Udaipur, however, said that the community had nothing to do with the incident and the matter should not be politicised. 'The incident was unfortunate and the community had condemned it. Politics should not be done on such issues and the entire community should not be linked to the case,' religious leader Mufti Shakirul Quadri said. Shatrughan, a trader in the Mandi area of the city, said, 'Traders were in fear after Lal's killing. Some also got threats. We want a safe environment and that can be done when a government functions like the Yogi government (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath).' Besides raising the Lal murder case issue, political parties are promising better cleanliness, sanitation, roads, drainage and traffic management in the Lake City of Udaipur that sees a high footfall of tourists. The Udaipur assembly constituency has been a BJP bastion for the last two decades with Kataria winning it four consecutive times since 2003. The six-time MLA, who was the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, was appointed Assam governor in February.