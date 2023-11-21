Five biggest victories of the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly election

India's largest state in terms of area, Rajasthan, is all set to go for Assembly polls on November 25. Congress and BJP have stepped up the campaign in the state aiming to form the government.

Rajasthan is also known as a swing state, with the government shuffling between BJP and Congress after every election. In 2018, Congress secured 99 seats to form the government while the BJP held ground in 73 seats out of the total 200 seats in the state. It’s going to be a fight between the two national parties this time around as well.

While the desert state heads for polls, let us take a look at the five biggest victories in the 2018 election:

BJP's Kailash Chandra Meghwal who contested from the Shahpura constituency won with a huge margin of 74,542 votes (margin percentage - 45.1 per cent). He secured 1,65,171votes.