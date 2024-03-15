Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav quits party over being denied ticket

Speaking to reporters in Alwar, Yadav said, "For personal reasons, I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the party. I am grateful to senior party leader Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and late Rajesh Pilot for giving me the opportunity to serve the people through the party."

He added, "I am sad to leave the party with which I was associated for 25 years. I came into politics after leaving a good post and prestige. This time in elections, people wanted me to contest and win."

"I am a proven winning candidate. I have been MLA and MP twice, and have a good image. Even if social engineering is seen, I am an apt candidate. Despite that the ticket has been denied, then what is the point of staying in such a party?" he said.