Gehlot attacks Centre, investigating agencies over summon to his son Vaibhav

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked the Centre and investigating agencies for summoning his son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case, saying that they made it a 'practice' to disturb elections.

Referring to the Income Tax (I-T) raid at Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana's premises on Saturday, Gehlot said it is a 'drama' as the investigating agency is not going to find anything.

'Vaibhav was summoned on one-day notice. It was a simple notice asking for information. They could have asked it simply. If it was found that the information is incomplete and financial irregularities were caught then they could have asked him to appear. It has to be a system,' Gehlot told reporters at Jaipur airport before leaving for New Delhi.