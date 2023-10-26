Hemaram, an aberration amongst power-hungry politicians

The minister of forest, environment and climate change, has written that since the party reposed faith in him by giving him big responsibilities quite early in his political career, it becomes a moral responsibility for all politicians to give hope to the young generation and give them important political responsibilities. If this feeling is not inculcated amongst politicians, then it would be injustice towards the people of Rajasthan and the Congress Party.

He has been saying this for a long time but the people of Gudamalani have put their pagris ( turbans) on his feet, to make him contest.

Hailing from Barmer’s Baytoo tehsil, Hemaram, a Jat lawyer wields considerable influence in the region. A simpleton, accessible and sentimental, he has been MLA from Gudamalani constituency in Barmer district.

His comments and stance is quite contrary to the present Congress dispensation, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 72, is not ready to yield an inch to his former deputy 46-year-old Sachin Pilot, who led the Congress to victory in 2018 as its state president.