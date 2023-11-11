How the Rajasthan Assembly came into being

As Rajasthan prepares to poll on November 25, let us take you back to the history of Legislature in Rajasthan.

The erstwhile Rajputana had twenty-two princely states and even though these states were declared to have been annexed to the Union of India in 1947, the process of merger concluded only by 1949, in five phases.

In one of these phases, the Union of Rajasthan was inaugurated on March 25, 1948, and Kota was made the capital of the Union with Shri Gokul Lal Asawa becoming the chief minister. While Kota Naresh was appointed as the Rajpramukh initially, three days later, the ‘Maharana’ of Udaipur decided to join the the Union and was made the Rajpramukh and Kota Naresh was appointed as Up-Rajpramukh of the Union of Rajasthan. The Cabinet was formed under Shri Manikya Lal Verma’s leadership.

Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated this Union on April 18, 1948. This soon led to the formation of Greater Rajasthan as bigger states like Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur merged with the Union. While the process of creation of the Legislative Assembly only started in the final phase of the formation of Rajasthan, and the Vidhan Sabha came into being in March 1952, the people of Rajasthan were acquainted with parliamentary democracy even under princely rule.