Husband, wife to clash over Dantaramgarh seat in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Husbands and wives tend to fight off and on.
But the fight between this husband-wife is different. Being on different sides of the battle line, they must outscore each other to stay politically relevant.
On the home front though, the family will eventually rejoice, whosoever wins between the two.
Dantaramgarh constituency in Sikar district will witness a unique battle of wits, strategy, outreach as husband Virendra Singh from Congress takes on his wife Rita Singh from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
Virendra Singh is the sitting Congress MLA from Dantaramgarh, which is considered as a stronghold of Congress. Virendra is the son of Narayan Singh, who was a seven-term MLA. Singh family has been hard-core Congress supporters.
Virendra’s wife Rita Singh joined JJP in August and was made the president of Mahila Morcha. She had asked for the Congress ticket from Dantaramgarh before 2018 Assembly elections but instead Congress reposed faith in her husband Virendra. Rita, who has been politically active in the region, then joined JJP. The move has come as a surprise to many.
JJP, a Haryana-based party, is helmed by its deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala. In Haryana, JJP has an alliance with BJP.
Meanwhile Dholpur constituency would see another interesting fight between a brother-in-law and sister-in-law. While BJP has given the ticket to Dr Shivcharan Kushawa, Congress this time has favoured Shobharani Kushawa, 49, who is said to have helped save the Ashok Gehlot government during the 2020 rebellion by Sachin Pilot. Shobharani was then a BJP MLA from Dholpur. She later joined Congress and was awarded with the Dholpur ticket.