Husband, wife to clash over Dantaramgarh seat in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Husbands and wives tend to fight off and on.

But the fight between this husband-wife is different. Being on different sides of the battle line, they must outscore each other to stay politically relevant.

On the home front though, the family will eventually rejoice, whosoever wins between the two.

Dantaramgarh constituency in Sikar district will witness a unique battle of wits, strategy, outreach as husband Virendra Singh from Congress takes on his wife Rita Singh from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Virendra Singh is the sitting Congress MLA from Dantaramgarh, which is considered as a stronghold of Congress. Virendra is the son of Narayan Singh, who was a seven-term MLA. Singh family has been hard-core Congress supporters.