Ignore discussions: Balaknath on speculation over next Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: With his name doing the rounds for the post of the next chief minister of Rajasthan, BJP MLA Baba Balaknath on Saturday asked people to ignore such discussions and said he needs to gain experience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Balaknath, the other probable names for the chief minister's post are that of ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Diya Kumari.