In a first, remote Shergaon village to get polling station during Rajasthan elections

Jaipur: Voters of Shergaon of Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency will be able to vote in their own village for the first time, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that for easy and inclusive voting, the Election Commission has made arrangements to set up polling stations even in inaccessible hilly areas, remote and sparsely populated areas.

Gupta said that voters of Shergaon, located at an altitude of 4,921 feet in Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency of the Sirohi district, will be able to vote in their own village for the first time.

With the help of forest guards, the polling party will walk for about 18 kilometers in the dense forest to reach this polling station, Gupta said.

He said that a polling station has been set up here for 117 voters. Earlier, the voters of Shergaon had to go to the polling station in another remote Utraj village.