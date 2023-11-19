JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM: Rajnath Singh

Singh said elections are fought not only to form government but also to build the society and country.
Last Updated 19 November 2023, 11:37 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over recruitment exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.

Anyone who can't give security to mothers and sisters has no right to rule, he said while referring to the Ashok Gehlot government at an election rally in Shahpura.

Singh said elections are fought not only to form government but also to build the society and country.

"Government should not be run based on caste, creed and religion but should be run based on humanity," he said.

The defence minister said that "Bharat is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says".

"India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister," Singh added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 November 2023, 11:37 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRajnath SinghRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT