Jalore and Churu to see most anticipated electoral battles in Rajasthan's Lok Sabha polls

Jaipur: The Congress party today released the names of 10 Lok Sabha candidates for Rajasthan, awarding the Churu seat to former BJP strongman, Rahul Kaswan, and consequently turning it into one of the most interesting contests in the desert state.

Another engaging contest will be fought over the Jalore-Sirohi seat as Congress has fielded Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, against BJP’s Numbaram Choudhury, a relatively unknown candidate.

Vaibhav had lost the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a BJP heavyweight.

Political observers say Vaibhav’s candidature shows Ashok Gehlot’s opinion is still being given importance within the Congress. His relationship with the party high command was apparently strained following Congress’ loss in the Assembly polls and his earlier rebellion over the Congress presidency issue.

Jalore-Sirohi constituency, located in the south-western corner of Rajasthan has a sizable Mali population, the caste from which Gehlot hails from. The constituency is dominated by OBC, SC, Mali and Seervi castes, which can prove lucky for Vaibhav. It is considered a relatively safe seat for Vaibhav despite BJP winning the last three elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019.