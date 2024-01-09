Karanpur loss raises question on political acumen of inexperienced BJP team

The loss of Karanpur bye-poll will remain an ominous spot on the political acumen of the new CM Bhajanlal Sharma. Despite his strong pitch of double engine sarkar and campaigning with a full force of BJP senior leaders, state unit president C P Joshi, state general secretary, Organisation (BJP Rajasthan), Chandrasekhar, Rajendra Rathore, former state unit president Satish Poonia, the outcome did not favour the party.

“This was kind of a first test, first stumbling block for the new CM, which he couldn’t clear, despite a strong contingent of big BJP leaders backing him. He has been a simple organisational party worker and his efforts, dedication and devotion over the years were duly recognised when he was awarded the top post. But the result is evidence of his political naivety and lack of political management skills. If he was politically astute, he should have managed this election as well and it could have been a feather in his cap. Although it is too early to assess him as the election came even before he could complete even a month, he definitely needs to sharpen his political prowess,” Narayan Bareth, political analyst told Deccan Herald.

Political analysts also say the result also clearly says that it is important to give regional leaders space to grow. Despite reservations from many local BJP leaders about giving ticket to Surendra Pal Singh for the seventh time in a row, the top brass went ahead with him, disregarding their apprehensions.

It also may be noted that former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was conspicuous by her absence, owing to family obligations. Politically this absence may have a different undertone.

With the Lok Sabha elections ahead, BJP may have to re-strategise its campaigning in the state as the Karanpur result has definitely been a damper. Many feel the moniker of double engine sarkar may just not be enough. BJP state president C P Joshi, has said they would review the causes of the defeat.

Meanwhile Congress leader Sachin Pilot today said the result is a message to both the ruling BJP in Jaipur and Delhi that one cannot take the electorate for granted or disregard the rules set by the Election Commission and continue to do politics. He also said the “Congress win is a huge shock to the ruling BJP, soon after their big win in the state. It also indicates the state of things to unfold in the Lok Sabha Election.”