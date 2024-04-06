Let's see how much you will oppose Ram Navami celebrations: PM Modi to Congress

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress opposed the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya due to its "anger" towards Lord Ram.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said, "Opposing the visit to the consecration of Ram temple? Is it appropriate? Not only this, if someone visited, he was expelled from the Congress party for six years. Can this happen in this country, can you imagine the country without Lord Ram?"

"So much anger for Lord Ram, I am unable to fathom... Lord Ram has got a permanent abode. Ram Navami is coming and people are going to celebrate. Let's see how much you will oppose it," Modi said referring to the festival marking the birth of Lord Ram that will fall on April 17 this year.

Top Congress leaders had declined the invite to the January 22 ceremony in Ayodhya, with the opposition party saying it was an RSS-BJP event and that the saffron outfits have made a political project of the Ram temple.

Stepping up his attack on the Congress on the issue of corruption, Modi on Saturday said the opposition party is in panic as he has shut their "shop of loot" and it was holding rallies not to win the elections but to save the corrupt.