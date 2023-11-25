Lotus will bloom in Rajasthan on December 3: Vasundhara Raje

Reacting to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'undercurrent' remark, Raje told reporters in Jhalawar, "I agree with him. There is indeed an undercurrent but in the favour of BJP. Lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom on December 3."

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said in Jodhpur that there seems to be an undercurrent and it looks like the Congress government will be repeated in the state.