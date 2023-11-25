Make a polling record: PM Modi to Rajasthan voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Rajasthan to score a turnout record on Saturday during the assembly elections.
In a message on X, Modi urged all registered voters to poll in maximum numbers and wished the first-time young voters.
Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is being held on Saturday, with the BJP looking to end Congress rule in the western state amid a determined effort by the ruling party to retain power.
The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, along with four other state assembly elections, is scheduled for December 3.