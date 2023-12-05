MLAs make beeline to Vasundhara Raje's house as suspense over Rajasthan CM continues

Raje had campaigned for at least 45 BJP candidates, out of which 35 have won. She addressed over 54 rallies. BJP has managed to win 115 out of 199 Assembly seats and restricted Congress to just 69.

One of her confidants, veteran MLA and former minister Kalicharan Saraf said at least 47 legislators have already met her at her 13, Civil Lines residence.

Today MLAs from Pachpadra, Luni, Bhadra, Karauli, Degana, Behrod went to meet her.

Raje’s meeting of MLAs is an indication to the higher ups that she still commands influence in the party. Raje, who was sidelined during the start of the campaign and not made the chief ministerial face, was however incorporated into it later and given a bigger role as per her stature.

She is one of the few leaders, who did not just stick to her constituency, Jhalarapatan, but gathered support for many of party members across the state. Raje won her seat for the fifth straight time with over 53000 votes. A two-time CM, Raje earned BJP the biggest-ever victory in 2013 with 163 seats, restricting the Grand Old Party to a mere 21 seats.

Raje is considered one of the most popular and charismatic leaders and one who is known to take quick decisions. She initiated many reforms in her earlier tenure.

Jahajpur MLA Gopichand Meena, who met Raje yesterday, said the Chief Minister would be decided by the High Command “but we have confidence in Raje”.

Political analysts say that Raje’s meeting with legislators is a show of her strength and the place she commands and deserves in the party.

At least 15 other MLAs also met Joshi and some of them have said to have met both Raje and Joshi.