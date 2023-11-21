'Party told me to forgive and forget': Sachin Pilot on dispute with Ashok Gehlot

"The key is delivery of social welfare schemes. If people don't feel you are credible... they won't believe in you. In Karnataka we delivered immediately...," Pilot said, underlining the Congress' game-plan—to bank on the Ashok Gehlot government's welfare schemes to pull in the votes.

"We are looking at social welfare and also investment and wealth creation (for the people of Rajasthan). We need an equitable Rajasthan... we need to give youth opportunities," he added.

On race for for the CM's throne

Speculation is rife that if Congress wins this election, Pilot could finally be named the chief minister.

"In the Congress, whenever party (central) leadership takes a call then that is final," he told NDTV, adding "It is a long-standing tradition (that) we don't declare a CM face. We are a national party and we don't have just one face. Once we get the mandate, then it is up to the MLAs to decide."

Equation with Gehlot

"It is in the past..." Pilot said when asked the big question.

"We met Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi...the party took cognisance (of my concerns)," he said, adding "The party high command told me to forgive and forget, and move on."

"My focus now is to work together... there is no personal animosity. We haven't won consecutive elections in Rajasthan for 30 years. Why? We need to introspect on this," he told NDTV.

On paper leak row

Pilot also spoke on the exam paper leak scandal that has rocked Rajasthan.

"I welcome every step to curb this menace... Rajasthan has made a law that (those who leak) papers will get life term..." he said before he switched tack to slam the BJP for "unleashing the ED..."

The paper leak row had triggered a scare in the Rajasthan Congress after Pilot publicly criticised the Gehlot government, raising fears of another fallout within the party right before the polls.

The single phase polling for Rajasthan will take place on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.