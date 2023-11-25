JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Pilot confident of Congress govt's return in Rajasthan

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 03:05 IST

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress retain power in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are under way for 199 seats on Saturday.

"I am confident that the Congress will repeat the government," Pilot told PTI before casting his vote in Jaipur.

He said the Congress focused its election campaign on the issues of the people and claimed that the BJP has been exposed.

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies began at 7 am. Elections in the Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district have been postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.

(Published 25 November 2023, 03:05 IST)
