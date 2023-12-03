Poll results 'unexpected for everyone': Ashok Gehlot

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."

Later, talking to reporters, Gehlot said that they would go into the reasons behind the adverse election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Replying to a question on whether a change of face in the elections might have brought a positive result, Gehlot said that it would be wrong to say that bringing new faces might have made the party win the elections.